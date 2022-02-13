Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Reaches $0.0130 on Major Exchanges

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $141,859.85 and $39.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.46 or 0.00288414 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000111 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006057 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000814 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.08 or 0.01216450 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

LOCK is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.