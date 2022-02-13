Metahero (HERO) Trading Up 30.1% This Week

Metahero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Metahero coin can now be purchased for $0.0733 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $373.65 million and approximately $51.03 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00036672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00104698 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Metahero Coin Trading

