Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.70 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $11.70 million and approximately $12,225.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001286 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,736,869 coins and its circulating supply is 79,736,771 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

