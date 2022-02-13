MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) is Point72 Europe London LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Point72 Europe London LLP raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. MetLife makes up about 4.6% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 385.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 81.3% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $71.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.