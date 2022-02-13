MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Up 115.6% in January

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a growth of 115.6% from the January 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 40.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

MGF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. 1,151,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,316. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.0256 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

