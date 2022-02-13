MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $576,776.14 and $21.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00075919 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00017078 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 70.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000204 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 445,863,226 coins and its circulating supply is 168,561,298 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

