MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,667.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $1,667.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,894.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.88 or 0.06821606 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00294376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.74 or 0.00775149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00078347 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.93 or 0.00403228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00217813 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

