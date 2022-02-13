Mirrored Microsoft Price Tops $304.45 on Major Exchanges (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Microsoft has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and $4,342.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be bought for approximately $304.45 or 0.00722512 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.04 or 0.06785038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,076.13 or 0.99854600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00046849 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00048886 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 27,261 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

