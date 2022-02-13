Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.45) to $2.18. Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.13) to ($2.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($2.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $121,305. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIRM opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.