Mithril Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $37.52 million and approximately $16.92 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010807 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00254618 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

