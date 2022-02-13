Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the January 15th total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Mitsubishi Electric stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 31,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,057. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $33.20.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Electric (MIELY)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.