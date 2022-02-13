MktCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MLM)

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, MktCoin has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar. MktCoin has a market cap of $12,103.14 and $1.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MktCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00043412 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,849.81 or 0.06823099 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,761.84 or 0.99987337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00046799 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00048226 BTC.

MktCoin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official website is mktcoin.org . MktCoin’s official Twitter account is @MKTcoin_MLM and its Facebook page is accessible here

MktCoin Coin Trading

