MonetaryUnit One Day Volume Reaches $5,924.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $931,092.38 and approximately $5,924.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00120928 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 96.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 246,441,483 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

