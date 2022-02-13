Moonriver (MOVR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.48 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for about $83.04 or 0.00195989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $260.31 million and $16.48 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00044366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.35 or 0.06819285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,234.84 or 0.99680320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00047117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00049002 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,262,488 coins and its circulating supply is 3,134,702 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

