MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Update

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.40. 65,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,698. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.49. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $91.69 and a 1-year high of $132.53.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MTUAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.