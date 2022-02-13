MXC (MXC) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, MXC has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One MXC coin can currently be bought for $0.0846 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. MXC has a market capitalization of $223.59 million and $20.04 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.00287059 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006022 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000814 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.30 or 0.01210901 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002984 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

