My DeFi Pet Hits Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $897,176.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00043407 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,855.08 or 0.06811729 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,854.56 or 0.99857607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00046731 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00048006 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

