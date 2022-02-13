Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 1,396 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,025 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $21,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of VMware by 53.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of VMware by 398.4% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.32.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $125.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.51 and its 200-day moving average is $135.71. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.