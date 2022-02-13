Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 173,985 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 161.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 173,985 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.33% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $22,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DSGX. CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $71.58 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.41.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

