Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,285,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,630 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 2.92% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $22,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 414,773 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 267,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 595,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 245,954 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $8.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $657.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.99. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.51). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

