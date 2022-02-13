Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,894 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $23,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNK. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $139,987,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,397,000. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2,035.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 147,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 140,379 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 131,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 44,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 648,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $103.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.31. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.