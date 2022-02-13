Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $22,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carvana by 30.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,792,000 after acquiring an additional 39,649 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Carvana by 155.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Carvana by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after buying an additional 26,953 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carvana by 31.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $141.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.95. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $130.25 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.48 and a beta of 2.35.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.35.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

