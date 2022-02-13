Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,414 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $23,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.31.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $133.36 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $119.20 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.81 and its 200 day moving average is $134.31. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

