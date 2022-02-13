Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $22.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,468 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $22,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average is $69.78. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

