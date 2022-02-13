Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $22.77 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.16% of Evergy worth $22,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 4,255.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,802,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,910,000 after buying an additional 27,095 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $62.73 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.61.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,290 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.55 per share, with a total value of $424,889.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 103,912 shares of company stock worth $6,857,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

