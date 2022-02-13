Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,218 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $21,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.82. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $68.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.96, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,999. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

