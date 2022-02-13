Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 220,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,754,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $99.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.09 and its 200 day moving average is $103.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

