Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 353,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,933,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 313.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60.

