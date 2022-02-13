Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Rogers Communications worth $22,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 551.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,191 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,408 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $182,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,945 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 404.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 775,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,266,000 after acquiring an additional 621,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 55.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,450,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,668,000 after buying an additional 517,741 shares in the last quarter. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RCI opened at $51.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 64.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

