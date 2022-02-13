Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $22,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Moderna by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,412,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Moderna by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $161.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,465,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $1,155,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,513 shares of company stock valued at $88,409,931. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

