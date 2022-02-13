Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,403 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.05% of Unity Software worth $17,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Unity Software by 170.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,210 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,792 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U opened at $111.35 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.90 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.32.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $5,999,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,585,890 shares of company stock worth $279,393,160 in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

