Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,851 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Ribbon Communications worth $18,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 76,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on RBBN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $636.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.