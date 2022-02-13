Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Down 52.2% in January

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the January 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 18.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 132,054 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 704.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. 165,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,416. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

