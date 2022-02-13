Neutrino Dollar (USDN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000520 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00067366 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

USDN is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.