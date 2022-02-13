New England Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in PPL by 11.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in PPL by 10.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in PPL by 0.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 67,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

