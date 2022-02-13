New England Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,100 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

New England Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 214,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,315,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:VB opened at $209.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.12 and its 200-day moving average is $222.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $195.92 and a 1-year high of $241.06.
