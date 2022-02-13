New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Down 56.0% in January

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NEN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $82.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership
New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.