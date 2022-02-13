New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Down 56.0% in January

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NEN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $82.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEN. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

