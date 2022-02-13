NEXT.coin Market Capitalization Hits $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,299.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.73 or 0.00791343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.36 or 0.00220722 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011253 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002390 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00022722 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

