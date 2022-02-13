NFTX (NFTX) One Day Volume Hits $298,464.00

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. NFTX has a market cap of $46.48 million and approximately $298,464.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for about $113.77 or 0.00269351 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00037270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00105463 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,556 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

