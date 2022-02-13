NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 413.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 5.5% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NIKE by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,586,000 after acquiring an additional 195,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

NYSE:NKE opened at $140.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.24. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $221.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.