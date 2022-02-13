Nimiq Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $27.93 million and $1.17 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,894.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.88 or 0.06821606 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00294376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.74 or 0.00775149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00078347 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.93 or 0.00403228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00217813 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,549,664,200 coins and its circulating supply is 8,935,414,200 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

