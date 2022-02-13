Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,475 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Noah worth $22,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 132,312 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOAH stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.35. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.06 million for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

