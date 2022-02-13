Noir Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Noir has a market cap of $130,367.05 and approximately $202.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Noir has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00189696 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00025093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.36 or 0.00477067 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00063071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Noir

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,489,709 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.