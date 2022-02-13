Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Short Interest Update

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the January 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.7 days.

OTCMKTS NENTF remained flat at $$51.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.41. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $56.88.

NENTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) to SEK 675 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SEB Equities downgraded Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

