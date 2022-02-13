Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 116.9% from the January 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. 358,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.54. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

