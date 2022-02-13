nOS (NOS) Reaches Market Cap of $5.28 Million

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. One nOS coin can now be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, nOS has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00044252 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.73 or 0.06800865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,249.15 or 0.99881024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00048905 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006418 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The official website for nOS is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

