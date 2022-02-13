Novacoin (NVC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,932.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges. Novacoin has a market cap of $362,798.75 and $1,932.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,964.77 or 0.99965091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00061875 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00020684 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002473 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00018917 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.04 or 0.00378854 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.