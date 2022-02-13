Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Price Hits $0.0303 on Top Exchanges

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $757,829.00 and approximately $12,487.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00043971 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,836.31 or 0.06757215 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,027.08 or 1.00125261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00046606 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048795 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Coin Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud

