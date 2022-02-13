NULS (NULS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $72.21 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001069 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $44.86 million and $72.21 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.73 or 0.06817999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,060.65 or 0.99824607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00046869 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00048813 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

