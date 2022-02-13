Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the January 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 81,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000.

Shares of NYSE:JRS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,799. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

